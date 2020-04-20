Coast Community Radio (CCR), the nonprofit radio station in the Columbia-Pacific region, has received a major grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
The trust awarded CCR $120,000 over three years for the major equipment and facilities overhaul dubbed “Radio For Good” (RFG). This grant is the cornerstone funding for the three year plan to repair, replace, and update all of our broadcast equipment from microphone to transmitter.
The funding is a one-to-one match for funding raised from individual donations and other charitable foundations including the Templin Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation and Oregon Cultural Trust.
According to Station Manager Graham Nystrom, “Professional broadcast equipment is not cheap so we really needed this grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
“Melvin “Jack” Murdock was a radio guy. He owned a radio and appliance sales and service shop out of high school and went on to start Tektronix, a company that manufactures test equipment used widely in audio and broadcast fields, as well as many others.
“Lorin Dunlop, Program Director at the Trust, assured me that Jack and the Trust have always funded radio, and that if he were around today, he would love our station. I offer my deepest gratitude to Jack Murdock, the Trust, our community and the other foundations who have helped us raise the funds for our much needed 'radio re-do'.”
As a non-commercial broadcaster, CCR operates its three local stations by relying on funds from the community it serves.
KMUN at 91.9fm is the flagship station in its 37th year based in Astoria. Its format includes local news, public affairs and an eclectic mix of locally hosted music shows along with programs from NPR and other independent sources.
Sister station KTCB 89.5fm carries the KMUN broadcast to listeners in Tillamook, while the third station at 90.9fm broadcasts a separate mix of news and classical music.
