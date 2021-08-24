The Historic Cloverdale Cruisin will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in downtown Cloverdale. The event is free for all cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Organizer Tom Goodwin said there are no awards this year due to COVID-19. He said it would be a very casual non-event. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
“There will be a guaranteed good time for all attendees,” Goodwin said.
Donations are encouraged, which go to Nestucca Fire & Rescue and the purchase of extraction equipment.
