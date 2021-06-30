The 39th annual Clover’s Day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3. There will be a vendor fair and Perry Gerber Band will perform live music.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will be led by Clover the cow and the Tillamook Rodeo queen and followed by classic cars, antique tractors, emergency/commercial vehicles, horseback riders and more. The grand marshal for the parade is Sally Rissel, who will be promoting the Nestucca Valley Historical Society.
Kids activities will include a petting zoo, giant bubbles and ribbon wands. There will be a Tillamook ice cream fundraiser, supporting Nestucca Valley Athletic Supporters, as well as a hotdog stand.
Local businesses such as The Rusty Cow and Nestucca Bay Creamery will be open for business.
