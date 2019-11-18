Did you know Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has a local squadron?
Since Civil Air Patrol’s formation early on during World War II, citizen Airmen have been committed to national service. Founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation's civilian aviation resources for national defense service, CAP has evolved into a premier public service organization that still carries out emergency service missions when needed — in the air and on the ground.
An Air Force auxiliary partner, CAP is there to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe. Its members devote themselves to the well-being of their communities while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and helping shape future leaders through CAP’s cadet program.
Tillamook County Composite Squadron 114 welcomes new youth and adult members throughout the year. There are opportunities for excitement and education for all ages. Young people up to age 18 can join as cadets, and those 18 and older can join as senior members.
There are three main programs in CAP: Search and Rescue, Aerospace Education and Cadet Programs. Come see what the organization is about at an open house from 6:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov.21, at the ATV Training Center, located at 5995 Long Prairie Road. You can find CAP on social media at facebook.com/cap.tillamook.1.
