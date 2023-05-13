Congratulations to Tillamook County Composite Squadron’s Cadet Airman Ripperkai Wright who is this year’s recipient of the Annual Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship.
Mrs. Sally Rissel and Oregon State House Representative Cyrus Javadi were on hand to present the official check on April 20th at the Tillamook County Airport Pilot Lounge, with his proud mother, Amanda Graves and grandmother, Lee Fuller looking on.
Friends of Pacific City Airport representatives, Farrier Aviation Ground School and Civil Air Patrol (CAP) members attended the reception following the presentation with cake and snacks. The Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship was developed in memory of Bob Rissel, an avid aviator and flight enthusiast, pilot, and longtime resident of Pacific City who passed away in 2019.
Mr. Rissel was a walking aviation historian and, for a time, served as a docent at the Evergreen Aviation Museum in McMinnville, Oregon. He always encouraged young people to consider taking on the challenge of earning a pilot’s license, and dreamed that someday all youth who wanted to, could fly!
The Friends of Pacific City State Airport have received many donations in Bob Rissel’s name and worked with the Tillamook County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol to offer financial aid to make his dream come true. T
hus, they established the Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship program for CAP cadets. Each scholarship now covers $1,000.00 for active flight instruction in an aircraft. Cadets are eligible to apply for the Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship if they have gained the rank of Airman and are actively involved in the cadet program.
Cadet Airman Wright has attended the 2020/23 Farrier Aviation Ground School for about a year and has already logged several hours of dual instruction in a J3 Cub out of the Tillamook County Airport with Capt. Mark Farrier. Earning a Private Pilot Certificate requires student pilots to pass a written test on aviation and aerospace, complete at least 20 hours of dual instruction and 20 hours of PIC (pilot in command) time.
Student pilots are required to be 16 years of age to fly solo (without an instructor) and be at least 17 years of age to take their check ride with an FAA Designated Pilot Examiner to complete their program. Often student pilots fly more than 40 hours to complete required cross-country time, instrument instruction and flights at airports where there are towers controlling air traffic.
Cadet Airman Wright is dedicated to earning his Private Pilot Certificate and continuing his training to include future ratings. The Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship will allow him to reach for his dream and get high… in the sky!
Cadet Airman Ripperkai Wright with his mother, Amanda Graves, and grandmother, Lee Fuller after receiving the Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship.
