The City of Tillamook hosted their second annual touch-a-truck event in honor of public service recognition week.
The event was an excellent opportunity for children and all members of the public to see service trucks, first responder vehicles, fire trucks, the library bookmobile and police cars, first hand.
Kids of all ages were encouraged to climb aboard the trucks, honk horns and get photos in the various vehicles.
The event was well attended, free to the public and organized by the city manager Nathan George and Ashley Rushing.
Guillaume Tike, a Tillamook father of two, laughed, “I might have had even more fun exploring the trucks than my kids did.”
