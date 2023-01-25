Cindy Green

Outgoing Marie Mills executive director Ron Rush hands over the keys to new executive director Cindy Green.

 Photo provided

The Marie Mills Center Board of Directors has selected a new Executive Director to replace executive director Ron Rush who retired after 43 years with the agency. 

Rush commented that Cindy Green is an excellent choice to lead Marie Mills Center forward. He further stated that she has worked with Marie Mills Center for many years and has an extensive knowledge of the agency and those with developmental disabilities that they serve, and the respect of its staff.

