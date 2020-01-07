Art Accelerated is pleased to announce Ciel Downing will be reading from her work from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Gallery at 1906 Third St. in downtown Tillamook as part of their Sip and Shop event. Downing took an active role in poetry and short stories in 1995 and was published in three journals: Ribbit, Imbroglio and Casting Lines.
Downing mentored under poet Vern Rustala. In 1998, she won Harvard’s Academy of American Poet’s Prize. She is now living in Cape Meares. After a 21-year hiatus, she is writing again and working on her first novel.
