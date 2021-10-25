For 12 years, the Tillamook Ecumenical Committee (TEC), a faith-based organization, has chaired the Christmas Basket Program. The ecumenical community of churches has combined their efforts to supply Christmas baskets and gifts for those in need.
Dave Stuck, moderator of the TEC, said especially in the last couple of years, the committee knows it has been hard for families. The committee hopes to bring cheer during the holidays with the program.
“It was around 250,” Stuck said of how many families were adopted during last year’s program.
The applications to apply for a Christmas Basket is available now through CARE, located at 2310 1st St. in Tillamook. TEC encourages families and individuals that need a Christmas meal and gift for their family to apply.
Return completed applications to CARE by Nov. 15. The Christmas Basket Program has limited funding, so applicants are helped on a first come, first served basis.
“Nov. 18 will be the day people can come and select families,” Stuck said. “We’re going to hold that at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.”
Contact Dave Stuck at St Alban’s Episcopal Church at 503-84206192 for more information.
Stuck said he will soon be sending out information to last year’s donors. People can fill out a form prior to coming to the church on Nov. 18 or fill out a form there.
“The volunteer firemen I believe are planning to have a toy drive the first Saturday in December at Fred Meyer,” Stuck said. “That’s another way people can donate.”
The program would not be possible without the gifts from donors, sponsors and providers. If you are interested in providing a Christmas basket to a family, contact Dave Stuck at 503-842-6192.
The Christmas Basket Program is an established program of the TEC. The TEC is a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of people in the community. It is composed of five area churches: St Albans Episcopal, St Johns United Church-Christ, Tillamook United Methodist Church, St. Peter Lutheran Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.