The Port of Tillamook Bay board has appointed Christian Sween to fill vacant Position #3 on the board. Two applications were submitted, followed by interviews, and the POTB board unanimously appointed Sween at their May 2020 meeting.
A native of Wisconsin, Sween moved to Tillamook in 2009, and has since become enamored with the Oregon Coast and the greater Tillamook community. Christian joined the US Army after high school and was stationed in Germany and Louisiana during his time in service. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a B.S. in Forest Management in 2004 and worked as a forester with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) prior joining the Bureau of Land Management in Tillamook, where he currently works as a soil scientist. He is looking forward in assisting the Port in its mission to contribute to the economic health of Tillamook County.
The board and staff welcome Christian and know he will be a great fit with the Port of Tillamook Bay’s goals, growth, and planning efforts. We appreciate his willingness to step up and participate in his community – his eagerness to learn more about the Port and the Port’s role in regional economic development is commendable.
The role of a Port commissioner is to make policy for the Port and have fiduciary oversight (budgeting). The Port is a Special District. Board members participate in other functions to represent the POTB, such as serving on the NW Area Commission on Transportation, Tillamook Lightwave board, Friends of Tillamook Air Museum, and the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency. The five board members are elected for four-year terms. The Port has six departments and 21 employees.
More information about the Port of Tillamook Bay can be found on the website www.potb.org. Port of Tillamook Bay Board meetings are open to the public and occur the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm.
