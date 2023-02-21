Chomping for Charity
Photo by Brett Hurliman

Tillamook PUD employees take on THS juniors in a semi-final matchup of the hungry hippo tournament on February 16. PUD defeated the juniors in overtime before beating a team from the fire department in the championship matchup.

