Finding childcare in Tillamook County is difficult to say the least. The lack of childcare options in Tillamook County is severe and it has been for a while; the pandemic hasn’t made the situation better. It’s directly impacting parents, especially mothers, ability to have the option to get out into the workforce.
Across all of Tillamook County, which includes Bay City, Beaver, Cloverdale, Garibaldi, Hebo, Manzanita, Nehalem, Neskowin, Netarts, Oceanside, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook and Wheeler, there are currently zero childcare openings for a child aged 18 months and under right now, and most places have a waitlist regardless of age. In addition, childcare options for toddlers and school aged children are also slim-to-none with waitlists a mile long and schedules that don’t co-inside with normal working hours. If you are lucky enough to find a childcare provider the cost is often pretty expensive for young families.
Each county in the state of Oregon has a Child Care Resource and Referral (CCRR) program; which according to the website, “Exists to support child care and education providers in the region and make sure they have access to the trainings and opportunities that can help them meet the needs of children and families.”
The resource and referral network process currently has a program that provides training and education opportunities for aspiring childcare professionals.
While there are resources in place to help get childcare businesses up and running, Tillamook County is currently considered a “child care desert” because the child to provider ratio is so high.
The lists of childcare options provided by the website ‘211.org/parenting’ and ‘Find Childcare Oregon’ are oftentimes inaccurate or not updated for Tillamook County, sifting through the options can be difficult as a new parent or someone who recently relocated to Tillamook County. The website lists that Tillamook County hosts 8 home daycare providers in the entire county; the providers for the area include; T’s Sitting Services, Candy’s Child Care, Irene’s Family Child Care, Rebecca Clifton Child Care, Jessica Child Care, Ocean Breeze Daycare, Mary’s Day Care and Isabel Orozco Child Care. After calling each of these places the total current openings is 2, both for a child aged 6 and up for “after school care”.
Rebecca Clifton, a home childcare provider based in Tillamook said, “I'm full and I have been for a while, it’s really hard to turn people away, finding quality childcare is such a serious issue.”
Clifton said she has heard stories of people having to place their children in sub-par care situations to continue to pay their bills,
“People are so desperate they are sending their children to chaotic places that aren’t licensed and overloaded with kids and their children are not receiving proper care but they don’t have another option.”
According to a study done on Oregon’s Child Care Deserts in 2020 by Oregon State University for the Oregon Early Learning Division, Tillamook County had a total of 34 total childcare spots for kids ages 0-2 and 213 spots for kids aged 3-5 making a total of 247 childcare spots in the entire County.
A county is considered a childcare desert by the state of Oregon if fewer than 33% of the county’s children have access to a slot. The study shows that the entire state or Oregon is currently a childcare desert. This is pre-pandemic data, after talking with childcare providers in the area, the pandemic did not help the dire situation.
There are 10 childcare centers / preschools in Tillamook County providing certified care for children. If these centers have an opening, most accept children ages 3 and up. The list of centers includes; Tillamook Early Learning Center, Imagination Education Creation DayCare, Tillamook YMCA, Tillamook Head Start, Tillamook School District #9, Nestucca Valley ELC, Tilly Tots Preschool (closing 2022), New Discoveries Preschool, ABC preschool kindergarten and Columbia Pacific Headstart.
The Headlight Herald reached out to the Northwest Regional CCRR director Eva Manderson to find out why the lack of childcare is so complicated to solve.
“Childcare providers are often not given the professional respect and are not paid for the hard work that they do; they are paid what parents can afford, until we figure out how to fix those fundamental problems it’s hard to find change.”
Manderson added that funding can come from employers or from the state and she said that different ideas are currently being wrestled-with in legislative meetings.
With greater access to reliable and affordable childcare, Tillamook parents would have the potential to increase their household income and parents would have the choice to seek career opportunities. Not to mention, the mothers or fathers that are currently at home taking care of their children could fill some of the many open jobs in Tillamook County.
When forced to make the decision to spend a very significant portion of their income on childcare, find cheaper but lower-quality childcare, or leave their job and become a stay at home caregiver to their child, there is really only one option that makes sense.
Jaimie Rhodes from the Tillamook Early Learning Center (TELC) said that there is a serious childcare crisis in Tillamook County and in rural America as a whole, “Many people are interested in improving the childcare situation but Oregon is very bureaucratic and it’s easy to get lost in the layers.”
Rules and regulations placed on childcare centers/providers are strong with a lack of financial support to uphold the weight. Rhodes said that she hopes future legislation will follow through with changes.
May 6th is childcare provider appreciation day, join Child Care Aware of America and other organizations nationwide in recognizing the important role childcare providers have on this day.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
