The CHILD Program, (Christ’s Hands In Loving Devotion), is getting ready for Christmas. CHILD helps provide gifts for children who otherwise may do without. This year is particularly difficult for many families in Tillamook County.
After receiving applications listing the children’s wishes and needs, the information is written on tags and placed in businesses in the community. You can find the tags in several locations, Columbia Bank in Manzanita, the Bunkhouse in Nehalem, the clinic in Wheeler, Grumpy’s in Rockaway Beach and Parkside in Garibaldi to name a few. Tags will also be posted at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church and Bay City United Methodist Church. After selecting a tag and purchasing the gift, please return the unwrapped gift with tag attached to the business where you picked it up or you can drop the gifts off at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church any time the church is open. The gifts are then distributed to the children in time for Christmas. This year we ask that everything be turned in by December 14th.
If you want to donate but not do the shopping, a monetary donation may be made to CHILD. This then allows CHILD volunteers to go out and purchase gifts for children whose tags were not selected.
CHILD can only happen with the support of individuals and businesses in the community.
Any questions or comments can be directed to Bobbie at nbumcchild@gmail.com or 503-368-5712.
