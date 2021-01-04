The CHILD Christmas program was a tremendous success in 2020. With the help of the community, gifts of toys and clothing were provided to 103 local children from families struggling to put food on the table each day and keep a roof over their heads.
A huge THANK YOU to all the individuals and businesses who supported CHILD, and thus the children, this past Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.