CHILD (Christ’s Hands In Loving Devotion) is gearing up for back-to-school. Thanks to the generous support of individuals and organizations, CHILD is able to fund most of its back-to-school campaign in Tillamook County. They said this is a wonderful position to be in.
CHILD said it is important for all children to begin the academic year with adequate clothing and supplies. There will still be a chance for you to help; requests for some specific clothing items for children will be posted in businesses throughout the community. They ask that you shop early and return these items either to the establishment where you picked up the tag, or to the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, by Aug. 17 so that the children are ready for school before Labor Day.
You will find the tags as the following establishments; Parkside Restaurant in Garibaldi, Grumpy’s in Rockaway, Manzanita Grocery and Deli – The Little Apple in Manzanita, Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler, Mirror Image in Nehalem, Umqua Bank in Tillamook, Bay City United Methodist Church, and Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church.
Thank you for your continued interest in the children.
If you need assistance for back-to-school for your children you may contact CHILD using the information below:
CHILD at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church
36050 10th & A St
PO Box 156
Nehalem, OR 97130
Phone: 503 368-5712 or 503 368-5612
