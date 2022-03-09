Salem, Ore. – Senate Bill 146 was passed in 2017 designating the third Saturday in March as Cherry Blossom Day in Salem. Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol, taking place this year on March 19, was created to celebrate the cherry blossom trees on the Capitol Mall, and organically also became a celebration of the Japanese cultural influence in Oregon because of the significance of the cherry blossom (Sakura) to their community.
This year, to celebrate Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol, we are moving festivities online. We will be programming an entire month of activities on Oregon State Capitol’s social media feeds on Facebook and on Instagram.
The public can join the festivities by using #OregonCherryBlossom on their social media posts and sharing their Cherry Blossom Day excursions and activities.
On March 19, starting at 10 a.m. you can visit either the Oregon State Capitol’s Cherry Blossom Day Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3960908077359124 or the Cherry Blossom Day webpage at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/capitolhistorygateway/Pages/Cherry-Blossom.aspx to see great video content provided by our Capitol History Gateway partners.
This year, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a “Yozakura.” This is viewing the cherry blossoms at night. Parks staff will be lightly illuminating the Akebono cherry trees on the Capitol Mall on March 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The public is invited to partake in Yozakura by bringing a blanket, camping chairs, and a nighttime picnic to enjoy under the canopy of trees. Be aware that alcohol is not allowed in State Capitol State Park (without permits) and the park closes at 10 p.m.
The Oregon State Capitol Foundation is the presenting sponsor of Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol, and this year’s celebration is also sponsored by TOT funds from the City of Salem. For more information on the foundation, visit https://oregoncapitolfoundation.org/ .
For more information on events at the Capitol, call Visitor Services at 503-986-1388 or visit the events page at www.oregoncapitol.com .
For more information contact
Stacy Nalley, 503-986-1392
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.