Midway through their 12-game Class 4A baseball Cowapa League schedule, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers are a top contender for one of the three of the available playoff spots in the five-team league.
The No. 16-ranked Mooks, guided by second-year Coach Matt Strang, have some momentum for the upcoming final six games after getting a nonleague 5-4 win over the Class 5A Parkrose High Broncos (2-5) April 17 at Milwaukie High School. The win snapped a two- game losing streak that included a 5-0 loss April 14 to the No. 3 ranked Scappoose High Indians (4-0 league, 10-2 overall).
“We really needed the win over Parkrose to help give us some momentum,” said Strang. “We’ve been kind of up and down and in our two league losses to St. Helens and Scappoose, we faced two pretty tough pitchers. St. Helens has a pretty solid ace who throws pretty hard. Scappoose has one of the best pitchers (senior Wyatt Anicker) in the state, who also throws pretty hard. He locates well and he throws a lot of strikes, so we really had a tough time with him.”
Tillamook was seeking to get a third straight win over the Astoria Fishermen (0-4 league, 4-10 overall) Tuesday at Astoria High School. Tillamook plays its next contest Friday at 4:30 p.m. at home versus the No. 18 ranked St. Helens Lions (2-2 league, 5-10 overall), followed by a May 2 6:30 p.m. rematch against the Lions at Hillsboro Stadium.
“We have pitcher Parker Mckibbin back now after he recovered from and injury and he’s going to be really valuable for us in going forward,” said Strang. “Cade Ross filled in really nicely on the mound when Parker was out and he pitched complete game wins against Astoria (a 6-1 win April 4) and Seaside (a 5-0 win April 11). We have two really solid starting pitchers in our rotation now. The guys are working hard in practice and they’re well focused on trying to run through the second half of league with a winning streak.”
There’a a close battle in the Cowapa League standings among the top-four teams, who are all hoping to reach the state playoffs next month, but only three of them will qualify.
“If we play the way we should, then I think we’ll continue winning some games,” said Strang. “I think we’re just as talented as anyone in our league. We have one of the best hitters in the state in senior Trevor Leonnig and we have one of the best catchers in the state too in senior Bryce Hamerl. I think once everything starts to click, which will hopefully happen soon, then I think we’ll be really tough to beat.”
The Mooks are a contender to take either second or third place when the regular season concludes May. 10. The Mooks have one of the most experienced (eight seniors) and talented squads in the league and they’re focusing on reaching the OSAA state playoffs for a second straight season.
