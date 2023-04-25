Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

Midway through their 12-game Class 4A baseball Cowapa League schedule, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers are a top contender for one of the three of the available playoff spots in the five-team league.

The No. 16-ranked Mooks, guided by second-year Coach Matt Strang, have some momentum for the upcoming final six games after getting a nonleague 5-4 win over the Class 5A Parkrose High Broncos (2-5) April 17 at Milwaukie High School. The win snapped a two- game losing streak that included a 5-0 loss April 14 to the No. 3 ranked Scappoose High Indians (4-0 league, 10-2 overall).

