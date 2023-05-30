The student overalls who organized Tillamook High School’s annual Charity Drive handed out $53,017.20 in checks to community organizations that had been selected to receive grants on May 24.
Grants were awarded to 33 organizations from across the community from funds raised during the 70th annual event that took place from February 10 to 20.
In total, this year’s drive raised $187,959.91, which brought the total raised over the event’s 70-year history to over $4 million. Half of that amount, after expenses, was donated to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and another $35,750 was awarded to 19 seniors in the form of scholarships.
The annual Charity Drive features a gamut of fundraising activities from a scrap metal drive to restaurant takeovers and carwashes, around Tillamook for ten days every February.
The recipients of this year’s Charity Drive community grants were: Seventh Day Adventist, Church of Nazarene, First Christian Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Living Water Fellowship, Tillamook United Methodist Church, First Christian Church, Tillamook Ecumenical Community, TSD 9 Backpack Program and Junior High and High School Food Pantries, Tillamook Beekeepers Association, Healthy Families of Tillamook, Tillamook Family & Youth Services Team, Tides of Change, ARC of Tillamook County, Marie Mills Center, Tillamook Serenity Club, Tillamook Early Learning Center, Helping Hands, Tillamook Swiss Society, Friends of Tillamook Police, Tillamook YMCA, Tillamook County Outdoor School, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #94, Art Accelerated, Bay City Arts Center, THS SAFE, Adventist Health, Oregon Children’s Theater & Youth Art Center, Friends of the Air Museum, VFW Post 2848 Quartermaster, Habitat for Humanity and the Tillamook County Fair Association.
