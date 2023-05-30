Charity Drive grant recipients 2023

Cutline: The group of community grant recipients assembled in front of Tillamook High School after receiving their checks. 

The student overalls who organized Tillamook High School’s annual Charity Drive handed out $53,017.20 in checks to community organizations that had been selected to receive grants on May 24.

Grants were awarded to 33 organizations from across the community from funds raised during the 70th annual event that took place from February 10 to 20.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.