Congratulations to Tillamook High School and the community of Tillamook on the completion of another outstanding Charity Drive. The generosity shown by this community is truly astounding. The Charity Drive Committee is now accepting applications from local charities for Charity Drive Grants. Charity Drive grant applications can be found on the home page of the Tillamook School District website (www.tillamook.k12.or.us), or picked up at the District Office.
Applications can be submitted to Tillamook School District C/O Angela Paladeni, 2510 1st St, Tillamook, OR 97141 or by email paladenia@tillamook.k12.or.us
Deadline for applications is May 18. For questions, contact Jennifer Guarcello or Angela Paladeni at (503) 842-4414.
