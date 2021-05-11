Although it looked a little different this year, the Charity Drive took place April 16 - 26 and it was a success. Due to all the COVID-19 restrictions the Charity Drive 2021 had to look different. No nightly dinners and a lot of yearly events were unable to host.
Organizers made the best of it and decided as advisors and overall team to work together and make it all about the hometown of Tillamook. "One Goal...Community Unity." All proceeds are staying in Tillamook for Non-Profit grants and Scholarships for our THS seniors.Upperclassmen mentoring Underclassmen. Advisors working with Advisors. Unity.
Hannah Javadi (Class of 2018 graduate) created the logo to celebrate the 2021 drive. Students worked hard sorting pop cans, selling cakes, collecting scrap metal, making take -n-bakes and more. The goal was $50,000 and was exceeded by over $30,000, raising a total of $81,760.60 in the 10 day drive. The king and queen were crowned, not by amount raised, but by class participation.
