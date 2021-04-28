During the recent sunny spring days, Tillamook has gone into full bloom. Flowering trees have burst into white and pink petals, and tulips and daisies blossomed to decorate flower beds all across town. And here at the Chamber, we hope to elevate all that natural spring beauty with a bit of our own work during Downtown Cleanup!
This event brings volunteers together to share their love for downtown by cleaning and de-weeding sidewalks and washing signs and fences. Groups of two to three volunteers will spread out to clean out the brick pavers, blow away old leaves and pick up garbage to keep downtown attractive and appealing for local and visitors alike!
North Coast Lawn graciously lends us all the equipment we need to make sidewalks and storefronts shine. And Dutch Mill provides lunch for all our volunteers to help us show how much we appreciate your help in keeping downtown beautiful! We’ve even got the cutest work gloves for children, so your kiddos can jump in to volunteer, too!
Downtown Cleanup is a great way to give back to the community, and I always leave feeling so rewarded. Nothing beats seeing Main Street shine and knowing you played a part in that! All it takes is a few short hours and some enthusiasm to spruce up downtown for the whole summer season!
It’s also a great chance to meet new people and get to see old friends. Volunteers join us from several different organizations and businesses, and we can catch up with each other over burgers at lunch! Plus, it’s all outdoors, so there’s room to space out and follow all state guidelines.
We have a link on our website for volunteers to sign up for Downtown Cleanup, or you can email me at ashley@tillamookchamber.org. This year we will work for half the day, from 8 a.m. to noon. If you can’t make it for a full shift, no worries! Join us when you can to lend a hand however long you’re able!
While the Chamber’s Downtown Cleanup focuses on five blocks along Main Street and Pacific, there also will be a number of other community events to spruce up other areas of town – and even your own households. We like to view it as a total spring cleaning for Tillamook!
TLC Fibre Federal Credit Union is hosting a free Shred Day when they will shred up to three boxes of documents per person to help prevent identity theft. The County will hold its monthly Hazardous Household Waste collection, so you can dispose of common household hazardous items, such as aerosol cans of spray paint, batteries, or mercury-containing items like some lightbulbs. There also will be a large dumpster stationed on the corner of Third and Ivy for residents to drop off their yard debris for disposal all weekend!
As we move into spring and summer and community events like June Dairy Parade get closer, now is the perfect time to clean up our homes and spruce up our city! Help us welcome the nice weather and blooming flowers by signing up for Downtown Cleanup and participating in other Chamber member-sponsored events!
