This month Sarah Dentel joined the Chamber Board of Directors as one of two new board members, and I’m excited to welcome her to the position. (I’ll be back next week to welcome our other new board member, so stay tuned).
Sarah is a local real estate agent with Rob Trost Real Estate. She also volunteers as a co-director of Tillamook Outdoor School, a local nonprofit organization, and is a member of the Tillamook Rotary Club.
She grew up in Tillamook and has lived here most of her life. She spent “a few great years” in college and starting her professional life in Eugene and Portland before moving back home about 10 years ago to raise her family.
“When I thought about where I wanted to raise my kids, I knew Tillamook was it. The community and the people here are phenomenal. This is a place with a tremendous giving spirit,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what the question is, if someone needs help, the answer is always, ‘yes,’ and the community finds a way to help.”
Sarah has a bachelor’s degree in family and human services from the University of Oregon, and she spent much of her career working with local families. After she became a real estate agent, she discovered that the job allowed her to continue working with families, as well as connect with people during some of the most exciting moments of their life.
“As the lady who often sells people their first homes, I’m in the middle of a person’s best day. I’m able to guide them and be a space for people when their cup runs over with emotions. I help them work through it,” she said. “At the end of the day, my focus in life is connections and community. I love hearing people’s stories and finding out how I can help support them or take care of them.”
The Chamber connection-focused mission fits well with Sarah’s mindset, and she said she’s excited to develop stronger connections with the local business community. After two tumultuous years for restaurants and retailers, Sarah wants to uplift the businesses that make Tillamook a great place to live.
“Lately I have really focused on being intentional about how my time is spent, and joining the Chamber board is a wonderful way for me to intentionally check in with people to see how things are going and really love on them to support them,” she said. “This is another way I can be a cheerleader for people.”
She also looks forward to being part of the Young Pros Tillamook network, a new professional group the Chamber launched in February. The group brings together likeminded young professionals to connect, grow and engage with the community.
“I think from a community standpoint, Young Pros Tillamook will be huge for retention. I know so many young professionals who have left the area because they couldn’t find a connection with other people or a way to engage with the community. Now, there’s a group that does just that,” she said.
I expect Sarah’s positive energy and enthusiasm for really, truly connecting will be an outstanding addition to the Chamber Board. I’m excited to have on our board.
I hope when you see Sarah out in the community, you’ll take a moment to congratulate her on the new board position and connect with her on a deeper level. No, seriously, skip the small talk and ask about her love of coffee or her uncanny ability to sing a mean, off-key rendition of “Bohemian Rapsody.” She’ll thank you — and you’ll come away knowing a really amazing person.
