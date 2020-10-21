Let’s face it: 2020 has been a scary year. Fortunately for everyone, it’s finally time to embrace the scary season as Halloween approaches. And that of course means downtown trick or treating at our local businesses. Because Halloween falls on a weekend this year, we are keeping with the long-standing tradition of trick or treating on the Friday before from 3 - 5 p.m. Why? Many of our downtown businesses (banks, offices, realtors, etc.) aren’t open on Saturday and might want to participate.
So how will it work with COVID regulations? Fortunately, it’s not complicated. Of course everyone will need to mask up because maintaining six feet of distance between yourself and those not in your household will be tricky (no pun intended). You might be thinking that your child’s Halloween mask will work perfectly – and while some might – it does need to cover their mouth and nose, so if their Halloween mask has any cutouts for the mouth area they will still need a cloth face mask or face shield.
We recognize that downtown trick or treating can get a little rambunctious, so please do your best not to overcrowd businesses this year, and be patient while waiting for your turn to get some candy. Not every business will be participating and that’s OK. Those that are handing out candy will be doing so outside their front doors to accommodate better social distancing. Together, we can all make this a safe and fun holiday – and a high point for 2020.
It’s also been exciting to see several businesses getting ready by decorating their windows with skeletons, bats, fall colors and other spooky goodness! Thank you to all those businesses who are getting in the spirit. Of course there is still time if anyone else wants to join in! We worked together as a team to get our front window renovated as a spooky castle. Ashley Christensen and I will be on hand on the 30th in our costumes passing out candy so be sure to swing by and get your free goodies.
So dust off your best costumes and join us downtown on Oct. 30 from 3 - 5 p.m. for downtown trick or treating! We can’t wait to see all the ghosts and ghouls having a good time.
