Imagine journeying to the crossroads of Europe and Africa, where the rich culture and history of Spain, Portugal, Morocco and the stunning waters of the Mediterranean and Atlantic meet. As you explore these countries, you will relive the Age of Discovery, when explorers brought treasures from around the world—now on glorious display in Portuguese palaces and Spanish cathedrals.
The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2024 Travel Abroad Tour to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. This will be a 16-day trip that will begin April 26th, 2024, with includes 14 nights of hand-picked hotels, breakfast each morning, guided sightseeing tours with local experts and a private deluxe motor coach. There is also an extended 19-day version of the trip that will include more time in Madrid and Barcelona.
Throughout this excursion you will see the Moorish influences in exotic Andalusia; travel into the heart of Morocco and explore the maze-like medinas of the imperial cities; you will have the chance to taste olive oils in Granada; visit the spectacular Seville Cathedral; take a walk through the unique Djemaa el Fna market in Marrakech which is a festive, open-air market where you may smell Moroccan spices, listen to musicians, watch snake charmers and clowns perform; visit the bustling city of Casablanca, known for its stunning architecture and vibrant culture; lastly experience Madrid, the capital of Spain, and witness this unique city that is known for its artistic heritage.
If these countries have been on your list of places to see, let this serve as just a sampling of the remarkable sights, sounds and smells that await you next April! If you are ready for more information about the itinerary, pricing or group travel in general, then please join us at the Chamber headquarters on May 30th, 2023, at 5:30pm for an informal meet & greet and yes, we will have snacks! If you plan on attending this meeting, please rsvp by calling our office at 503.842.7525.
We also want to extend a warm invitation to our past travelers to come join us again and relive the excitement of our previous trips along with the new travelers. If you are on the fence about booking, don’t hesitate! There is currently plenty of room for both our past and new travelers alike to make unforgettable memories while exploring, indulging in regionally inspired cuisine, and viewing some of the world’s most artistically, architecturally and historically influenced cities.
If you cannot make the May 30th meeting but would still like more information, reach out to me at justin@tillamookchamber.org or call the office at 503.842.7525. We would love to have you join us next April!
