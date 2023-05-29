Imagine journeying to the crossroads of Europe and Africa, where the rich culture and history of Spain, Portugal, Morocco and the stunning waters of the Mediterranean and Atlantic meet. As you explore these countries, you will relive the Age of Discovery, when explorers brought treasures from around the world—now on glorious display in Portuguese palaces and Spanish cathedrals.

The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2024 Travel Abroad Tour to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. This will be a 16-day trip that will begin April 26th, 2024, with includes 14 nights of hand-picked hotels, breakfast each morning, guided sightseeing tours with local experts and a private deluxe motor coach. There is also an extended 19-day version of the trip that will include more time in Madrid and Barcelona.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.