Brooke Johnston

The Tillamook Young Professionals will be welcoming a leadership team! We are excited to have Britta Lawrence, Haley Emerson, McKeon Moser, Bryton Dorland and Jesse Kane heading our Young Pros program. To better connect our Young Pros members, multiple perspectives and ideas in leadership are necessary. Our leadership team will focus on creating and planning our events, gaining sponsors, and volunteering. Whether we are hosting a networking or community service event, our leadership team will help steer Tillamook Young Pros toward a successful future.

The members of Young Pros represent the main future workforce in Tillamook and connecting them with each other is one of our main goals and is essential for our economic growth. With the help of our new leadership team, events will be more common and diverse, creating more opportunities for our Young Pros members to connect and share ideas.

