A few years ago, the Chamber started Tillamook Toolkit. A simple yet important element of our community that shows how inclusive we are as a community and what it’s like to work with those invested in Tillamook’s future. The toolkits are a great way for employers to embrace and appreciate the valuable staff they hire, especially when those employees move to Tillamook from outside our community.

Each toolkit includes an assortment of small fun gifts perfect for new employees to find their footing on the job and in our community. As a bonus, each item in the box comes from one of our Chamber members, so we can promote some of the amazing resources that are available in our community. It’s a smorgasbord of what makes Tillamook a great place to live, work, and play! Taking advantage of this program at the Chamber is a great investment in your employees and your business.

