A few years ago, the Chamber started Tillamook Toolkit. A simple yet important element of our community that shows how inclusive we are as a community and what it’s like to work with those invested in Tillamook’s future. The toolkits are a great way for employers to embrace and appreciate the valuable staff they hire, especially when those employees move to Tillamook from outside our community.
Each toolkit includes an assortment of small fun gifts perfect for new employees to find their footing on the job and in our community. As a bonus, each item in the box comes from one of our Chamber members, so we can promote some of the amazing resources that are available in our community. It’s a smorgasbord of what makes Tillamook a great place to live, work, and play! Taking advantage of this program at the Chamber is a great investment in your employees and your business.
Make no mistake, this is much more than an edible arrangement or a box of chocolates. Without giving too much away to potential recipients, the toolkits have products from Five Rivers Coffee Roasters, Jacobsen Salt Co., and Werner Beef and Brew among others. Let’s say that the boxes are packed to show the benefits of living in a caring community.
The Chamber sends these toolkits out for members, for free of course, to let your new hire know we are here for them as they jump into their new venture. We want our members’ staff teams to know that they can contact us for any questions, advice, or networking opportunities we need. Don’t hesitate to reach out because we are here for you.
Typically, the toolkit is available for new business owners, managers, leaders, and supervisors. The packages are shipped from the Chamber HQ downtown at the request of a member employer. With our economy growing, keeping track of each new hire or promotion in town is hard. Help us help you by contacting us directly when you know someone who should receive a toolkit.
To order a Tillamook Toolkit, simply email info@tillamookchamber.org with the name, position, and mailing address of the person you’d like to receive it. If the phone is easier, call our office at 503.842.7525.
If you want to show your employees their worth, and support local businesses and the community, then the Tillamook Toolkit is the way to go.
