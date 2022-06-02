Have you purchased your tickets for Cork & Brew yet?
We are about two weeks out from the event, which is set for 5 – 7 p.m. on June 17. There’s a still a small number of tickets available, so now is the time to reserve yours by visiting corkandbrewtour.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.
This is the first Cork & Brew Tour the Chamber has held since 2019, and we are excited to bring back this ultimate, self-guided tour of businesses, drinks and appetizers. To refresh your memories, the event works like this: Each person trades their ticket for a Cork & Brew cup (you get to keep!) and passport that lists several stops on the tour, each hosted at one of our downtown Tillamook businesses. You decide the order and duration of each stop.
Each stop offers a taster pour of wine and beer; choose one or both! There’s also finger foods available to pair with your drinks. Feel free to chat with other Cork & Brew “tourists” and the shop owners. Stay as long as you like, then head out to your next self-selected destination.
We have a total of nine stop this year. That means there’s a wide variety of beers and wines to try. Don’t worry if you can’t get to all of the stops, and don’t feel pressure to get a drink at every stop. We know everyone’s tastes differ, and you might not like every beer or wine being poured. The beauty of Cork & Brew is that you can create the experience that fits your palate.
We encourage our Cork & Brew tourists to visit every stop, even if you don’t stay long, so you can also get an idea of some of the awesome businesses we have right here in Tillamook. The tour is a great excuse to stop into a retail store you’ve been meaning to for a while or connect with a service provider who has a centrally located office downtown. Who knows, you might just learn about a business you didn’t know we had!
At each stop, you’ll receive a stamp on your passport. If receive a stamp from every stop, you can return your completed passport to the Chamber office at 208 Main Avenue for the chance to win a raffle prize!
The Cork & Brew festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with a Launch Party at Flavors on First Street, the food court truck next to Kimmel True Value Hardware. There will be live music, games, activities and a free drink.
That said, you need a ticket to get into the launch party, receive your passport and get that free drink. So don’t wait: Visit corkandbrewtour.com and purchase your tickets today! Tickets are $50 per person are available until they sell out, which is sure to happen soon, as we sell out every year.
