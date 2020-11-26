Can you believe that Thanksgiving is tomorrow? That also means Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28. Always the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is an important “holiday” to help draw attention to the importance of shopping small.
Even when we aren’t in the middle of a global pandemic, shopping small is the cornerstone for a thriving community. Did you know that 92% of small business owners personally donate to charities and non-profit organizations, according to a study by Community Business Finance. Small business owners are also more likely to encourage their employees to volunteer their time and support local causes. And, $68 of every $100 spent at a local independent store is reinvested in the community, versus only $43 with a larger retailer.
Local small businesses also use the goods and services of other local businesses, creating both social and economic relationships and helping the entire community thrive. I think it goes without saying that they are pretty important, and these businesses deserve our help now more than ever. COVID has been hard on us all, but small businesses have been thrown through the ringer this year and hit with unexpected rules, regulations, shut downs, and restrictions. It has been hard to keep up with all the changes, and it’s enough for anyone who owns a business to want to throw in the towel.
So, while you’re celebrating Thanksgiving - with or without family or whatever that might look like for you this year - and contemplating your holiday shopping, I encourage you to make Small Business Saturday another holiday tradition. Look local first for those things on your Christmas list, and make a point to visit as many businesses as you can. Several of our small businesses will be open offering great deals and sales to satisfy every style and every need.
The Chamber office will be open on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a pre-packaged hot cocoa bar so you can come in and grab a warm treat either before you start shopping, or if you just need a pick-me-up. Or hey, use it as a bargaining chip for the kiddos and reward them with something yummy after you get your shopping done. Our hot cocoa bar is graciously sponsored this year by Umpqua Bank.
We are also offering unlimited entries into the Shop Small Sweepstakes that day, so everywhere you shop you can text in your receipt or bring it by the Chamber HQ or text your name receipt photo to 503-389-0631 to be validated and be entered to win the grand prize drawing.
We look forward to seeing everyone who comes out to shop that day, and hope that together we can show our small business community how much we care about them and value what they do. Of course, we ask that everyone follow all safety guidelines while they are indoors shopping. Masks are required, and social distancing is a must.
