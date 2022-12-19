If you’ve been thinking about submitting a nomination for the 2023 Community Awards but haven’t yet - don’t wait too much longer. There are only two more weeks left to get your nomination in. We will close the submission form at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Not sure how to make a nomination? It’s simple. Just visit tillamookchamber.org/nominate and answer the three questions in the online form. Your answers will help our nomination committee pick the most qualified winner, so give us as much detail as you can about how your nominee shows up for our community, and who benefits from their commitment to making Tillamook County better. You can also upload a letter of support or other documents that show how your nominee makes a difference in the Tillamook Community.
You may be thinking that making a nomination doesn’t make that big of a difference, but I am telling you that every year we hear from nominees about how much it meant to them that someone recognized their hard work and wanted to say thank you. It’s a small gesture that takes very little time but makes a lasting impact on the people of our community who are working tirelessly and often thanklessly to enrich our lives with their business, program, or just volunteer spirit.
Once again, this year we are handing out five awards at our annual banquet in January for: Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Development Project of the Year and Program of the Year. Each nominee in those categories comes from community members (we are not hand-picking who gets nominated), and all nominees are honored at the banquet - not just the winners.
Speaking of the banquet, it is set for January 28 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. If you would like an invitation, you can request one on that same online form at tillamookchamber.org/nominate or just call our office at 503.842.7525 and we will send you one. Everyone’s favorite part of our banquet is, of course, getting together to honor these incredible businesses, programs, and people who enrich all of our lives, but it also serves as a fundraising event for the Chamber so we can keep serving our members and our community. Every year tickets to the banquet sell faster and faster so if you would like to be on the list don’t hesitate to reach out.
So, all that being said, don’t forget to make your community awards nominations before Dec. 23 at tillamookchamber.org/nominate. We will be announcing the nominees over the coming weeks, so stay tuned.
