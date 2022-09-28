Changing leaves and brisk air have greeted us all in the morning these past few days. And as Halloween decorations begin to edge into my mind, I am reminded that the Shop Small Sweepstakes will be starting soon.
Now in its sixth year, the Sweepstakes is one of the Chamber’s ways of encouraging everyone to shop locally over the holiday shopping season to help our local economy thrive. With so many amazing retailers right in your backyard, why not buy your Christmas presents at a locally owned business? The Sweepstakes rewards you for doing just that, with weekly gift card giveaways and the chance to win a $1,000 local spree.
It’s been a busy year, so whether you forgot, or this is the first time you are hearing, here’s a recap of the rules for the Sweepstakes. Whenever you shop at a locally owned business in Tillamook County between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, keep your receipts to enter weekly drawings for gift cards and a final $1,000 grand prize. You can enter two ways: drop your receipt off at the Chamber HQ at 208 Main Avenue in downtown Tillamook or send a photo of your receipt and name to 503-389-0631. You can enter one receipt per day, each day of the Sweepstakes.
Every week, the Chamber will draw one winner from that week’s entries, and the winner will receive a gift card to a local business. All entries from each week will be entered into a pool for the grand prize drawing for $1,000 in Sweepstakes Bucks.
All Sweepstakes winners will appear on our Facebook page, we recommend following the Chamber, so you don’t miss any updates! We also encourage shoppers to join the Chamber’s Shop Tillamook Facebook group. Many of our local retailers are part of the group, and they often post information about sales or special deals, so you can be the first to know about a good offer! You also can use the group to share photos of the places you’re shopping or the items you’re buying — at least when they aren’t gifts! Don’t want to ruin any surprises.
And we’d be remiss not to mention our sponsor, US Bank. They’ve sponsored the Sweepstakes all six years we’ve hosted it, and they are absolutely amazing partners! We are lucky to work alongside them to promote local shopping!
The Sweepstakes officially starts on Friday, Oct. 1. If you have any questions about the Sweepstakes, feel free to contact the Chamber at 503-842-7525.
