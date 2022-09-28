Mia Gibson

Mia Gibson

Changing leaves and brisk air have greeted us all in the morning these past few days. And as Halloween decorations begin to edge into my mind, I am reminded that the Shop Small Sweepstakes will be starting soon.

Now in its sixth year, the Sweepstakes is one of the Chamber’s ways of encouraging everyone to shop locally over the holiday shopping season to help our local economy thrive. With so many amazing retailers right in your backyard, why not buy your Christmas presents at a locally owned business? The Sweepstakes rewards you for doing just that, with weekly gift card giveaways and the chance to win a $1,000 local spree.

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

