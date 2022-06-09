I have been getting calls, messages, and emails several times a week from folks asking when the Tillamook Farmers Market will open. Well, I am pleased to say that we will be there this Saturday!
The market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and we have a full line up of vendors that I will be sharing with the community soon on our Facebook page (so, that’s your subtle plug to go follow us on Facebook @TillamookFarmersMarket).
Live music will start at 10 a.m. with brother and sister duo Run and Tell That. I am so excited about their performance and trust me, you don’t want to miss it.
We will also be hosting Tillamook Family Counseling at our Community Table, and be sure to bring your children down because we will have free plant starts for the first 50 kids who show up so they can start their very own vegetable and flower gardens at home. Kids under 12 can also participate in our Kids Bucks program and get a $2 voucher to spend at the market. That program is graciously sponsored by TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union.
As always, our SNAP customers who spend $20 at the Tillamook Farmers Market will receive an additional $20 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, vegetable starts, nuts, mushrooms, and herbs. Nowhere else will you get an additional $20 when you spend $20 in SNAP (except almost every other farmers market in the state). Just bring your EBT card to the Tillamook Farmers Market Trailer parked in front of the courthouse, and we will charge your card in exchange for SNAP tokens and give you your match.
Other things you can look forward to this year are a community-wide seed swap, a photo contest, and interactive activities for kids to get them learning about vegetables, growing their own food, and exercising their creative side.
So to reiterate: the Tillamook Farmers Market opens this Saturday at 9 a.m. on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street. You’ll find us every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through September 24. We hope you’ll come down and welcome everyone back, do some shopping, bring the kids, enjoy the music, and stay awhile.
