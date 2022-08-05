The Tillamook Farmers Market has been in full swing all summer. We’re almost at the halfway point, so if you haven’t been to visit yet, get down there this Saturday. You won’t want to miss out an all the amazing produce and handcrafted products our community has to offer
We have live music every market day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Among others, we’ve enjoyed Buffalo Kitty featuring Scott Casey and Eric Sappington so far. There are many more amazing local musicians to come. On August 6th, up-and-coming Jesse Meade will be filling the market with the sounds of soul, and on September 3rd the surfer-duo of Lincoln County, ZuhG, will be back!
Join your friends and community members with fun games like connect-four and cornhole, or let your kids express their creative selves at the kids activity table. Don’t forget to bring the family dog, all are welcome at the Farmers Market. Please stop by and join the fun.
There is a large variety of vendors this season; some returning favorites and brand new ones! The Hummus Stop was a hit last year, and they’re back every week along with Josi Farms and their vibrant, locally grown produce.
This year we were also able to double the SNAP/EBT match! Now, Farmers Market customers who are SNAP/EBT eligible can receive a match up to $20 for extra fruits and vegetables. Bring your SNAP/EBT card to the Farmers Market HQ and we’ll charge it in exchange for SNAP dollars that can be spent on eligible Farmers Market products. Double Up Food Bucks in made possible by the Farmers Market Fund.
Speaking of the Farmers Market HQ, we are excited to unveil new look for the Tillamook Farmers Market that represents the community much better. Check out the Farmers Market HQ Trailer and its new skin this Saturday! A special thank you to the North Coast Food Trail and the Tillamook Coast Visitor Association for making this possible.
With all the amazing things the Tillamook Farmers Market has seen so far, we can’t wait to see you for the rest of the season! So come stop by, bring friends and family, shop to support local, but stay for the great time.
The Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through September at the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.