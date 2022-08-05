Tillamook Farmers Market

The Tillamook Farmers Market has been in full swing all summer. We’re almost at the halfway point, so if you haven’t been to visit yet, get down there this Saturday. You won’t want to miss out an all the amazing produce and handcrafted products our community has to offer

We have live music every market day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Among others, we’ve enjoyed Buffalo Kitty featuring Scott Casey and Eric Sappington so far. There are many more amazing local musicians to come. On August 6th, up-and-coming Jesse Meade will be filling the market with the sounds of soul, and on September 3rd the surfer-duo of Lincoln County, ZuhG, will be back!

