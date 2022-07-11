I am pleased to welcome Mia Gibson to the Tillamook Chamber team as our new Communications Manager. Mia is originally from Pennsylvania but grew up in Tillamook, so some of you may already recognize her.
You may also know her from The Schooner in Netarts, where she worked for a few years serving while getting to know the community. Now, as Communications Manager, she plans to be more involved with our community by helping the Chamber connect with local businesses and engage our community members.
Mia spent her childhood in Tillamook playing Little League Softball, lounging by the Kilchis River, and camping with her family. “I fell in love with Tillamook as soon as my parents and I took our first outdoor trip. I remember playing on the beach, walking through the forest, and swimming in the river so often as a kid—it’s no wonder I’m happy here,” she said.
Mia graduated from Tillamook Bay Community College in 2019 with two associate degrees. This August, she will graduate from Eastern Oregon University with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in English/Writing and minoring in Communication Studies. We are just as excited to have her fresh perspective and skills as she is to “break into [her] career field through the Chamber.”
Concerning her role at the Chamber, Mia said, “I’m excited to be involved with the Chamber and their mission to create a thriving community while supporting local business, and to help showcase why Tillamook is a great destination and residence.”
Mia brings her extroverted personality and social skills to the Chamber team, both valuable skills that contribute to the success of what we do.
Please stop by the Chamber and introduce yourself to Mia if you have time. When she isn’t in the office or studying, she likes playing video games, bowling, and playing with her and her boyfriend’s dogs.
