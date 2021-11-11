You’ve probably seen it all over social media: Early November always brings the age-old question with it, of whether this month is Thanksgiving season or Christmas season.
The debate rages between those that hold steadfast that turkey day deserves some of the spotlight, and those that put their tree up as soon as the clock struck 12 on November 1. Sometimes, it seems like there’s no answer, no way to resolve the argument.
Let me try to be the peacemaker by offering a third option we all can agree on: This month is undoubtedly the season for the Chamber’s annual Community Awards nominations.
Every year around this time, we open up our online nomination form to recognize businesses, projects and people in five different categories. Those nominations serve as the basis for the honorees at our annual Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet in January.
We have five categories: Business of the Year (10 employees or more); Small Business of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Development Project of the Year; and Program of the Year. Any and all businesses, projects, and people in Tillamook County are eligible to be nominated.
Nominations can be made online at tillamookchamber.org/nominate. There is no limit to how many nominations you can submit, so you’re able to spread the love to all your favorite people, business, projects and events.
Nominating a local restaurant, a thoughtful shop owner, a first responder, a beloved community event or even a memorable community program is a great way to show the folks involved in those businesses, projects and programs how much you appreciate them. For anyone or any business that made you smile last year, this is a great way to return the favor. Though it might seem like a small gesture, your nomination acts as a huge “thank you” to your fellow community members who work tirelessly to provide us with goods, services and events that enrich our lives and sustain our economy.
Nominations are due by December 9, so we have time for the selection committee to review applications and make their decisions. Our selection committee is made up of past years’ honorees and other community members, so we as the Chamber staff don’t choose the new award recipients. This truly is a chance for the community to recognize and honor the community!
You can remain anonymous as the nominator if you wish, and if you would like to attend the ceremony in January you can request an invitation. And fortunately, because the banquet is scheduled after the holidays wrap up, there’s no need to worry about getting in an argument over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Instead, we can come together to celebrate our community as one!
