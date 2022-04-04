You know those times when you’re busy, busy, busy prepping for a million projects but don’t have any physical items or events to show for it quite yet? That’s where the Chamber is right now.
We’ve got our noses to the ground and are full speed ahead on planning for several projects and events, even though it seems like we’ve been relatively quiet lately. Here’s quick overview of some of the things we’re working on — and that you can expect to hear more about soon.
Downtown Tillamook Cleanup
Scheduled for 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. May 7, this annual “spring cleaning” event brings volunteers together to beautify downtown Tillamook ahead of a busy summer of events. We’ll post a sign up link on our Facebook page and website soon.
Cork & Brew Tour
Back for the first time since 2019, the Cork & Brew Tour offers. We’re still in the early planning stages for the event, but I can tell you this: It’s officially set for Friday, June 17. Keep your calendar clear for that day if you’d like to attend.
June Dairy Parade
We love this annual tradition, which always takes place on the fourth Saturday in June (this year, June 25). We’re celebrating June Dairy Month and all the things that make Tillamook great with the parade theme, “Cheddar Days are Here Again.” Get to thinking about your float ideas now, and stay tuned for the roll out of our parade entry information and grand marshal nomination form.
Tillamook Farmers Market
You heard from Sayde, our Farmers Market Manager, last week about everything she’s got slated for the Tillamook Farmers Market this year. We can’t wait to catch some amazing live music and pick up local fruits and veggies! Behind the scenes, our staff is working on a brand update for the market, where we’ll polish up some of our marketing materials. We don’t expect any major changes, but we are excited for a fresh, updated look for our well-loved market. This is one part of a larger branding effort that I’ll get into more later in this column.
Young Pros Tillamook
Our network of young professionals meets for its second event on March 30, where the members will learn more about each other and themselves with a fun yet insightful guided conversation. The Chamber team also is hard at work planning events for April, May and June. I look forward to watching this group grow and develop.
Venture Coastward Adventure Guide
The official visitor guide for the Tillamook Coast, the Venture Coastward Adventure Guide is a beautiful magazine the Chamber produces in partnership with Visit Tillamook Coast. We sent out a notice last week about advertising in the guide, and we’ll be updating information to for accuracy in 2022. The new guide should be printed come June, so keep your eyes peeled!
Chamber Branding Update
As I mentioned earlier, the Chamber is working on a branding update. This isn’t a total overhaul of our brand. In fact, we really love the reputation we’ve built in the community as a reliable, professional, personable and engaging organization that’s here to build a strong community where businesses can thrive, and we think our branding helps reiterate that. The branding update will help us maintain that reputation by polishing up our marketing materials. It’s a little bit esoteric because so much of it relies on “look” and “feel,” but it’s been a lot of fun to talk about how we can use colors, fonts and design to reflect the values and goals of the Chamber.
Website Updates
We’re auditing the websites we manage, including TillamookChamber.org and GoTillamook.com, to update pictures and ensure all the information provided on the sites is accurate for visitors. This process includes uploading our latest Chamber membership guide to our Chamber website, as well as reviewing and updating the business information that appears on the visitor-focused GoTillamook site.
Social Media Pages
If you follow us on social media, you know we post regularly about Chamber events and news, as well as share posts from our members. Recently, we launched a section social media venture in the Explore Tillamook Oregon Facebook and Instagram pages. You might remember reading about it in the Chatter. We are working to keep both the Chamber page and the new Explore Tillamook Oregon page active and engaging.
Downtown Improvements
The Chamber is supporting several projects in downtown Tillamook to update facades, renovate buildings and generally keep our downtown district a great place to do business. We’ve provided assistance on Tillamook Urban Renewal Assistance grants for some members. And we’re even updating our own rear façade! Watch for more information about that project (and a shiny new sign!) in the coming weeks.
Jobs Posting Website
It’s no secret that hiring is hard right now. In an effort to support our local businesses who are looking for employees — and to make it easier for potential employees to find work — we are developing a website for local job postings. Think of it like Indeed, but for Tillamook specifically. The website is still in the early planning stages, and I’ll continue to share updates as it rolls out and officially goes live.
Shared Workspace Upgrades
The Chamber offers a shared workspace for community members or visitors who need a location to work remotely or meet with their small groups. And the shared workspace is about to get a major upgrade. We plan to renovate the space into a private, enclosed meeting room with up-to-date digital tools to allow for any kind of meeting you might need. Once the project is done, the room will be available not just during Chamber business hours, like it is now, but also before and after hours, and on weekends. I’m especially excited about this project, because it fills a need in the community. There’s a lot of folks who rely on our shared workspace, and I look forward to be able to offer it for a greater range of hours to fit their needs.
So yes, the Chamber is busy right now, and there’s a lot of great activities and projects and upgrades coming down the pike. I look forward to sharing more about each of these items in depth as they finish up. If all goes as planned, you’ll be reading about them in the Chamber Chatter soon.
Until then, feel free to reach to email me at justin@tillamookchamber.org if you have questions about these projects or any of the other work the Chamber does in our community. I’m always happy to share and receive new ideas for ways we can improve.
