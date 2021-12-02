Break out the lights and garland, it’s officially time for the holidays!
With Thanksgiving safely behind us, we forge forward into the Christmas season. This year feel a little bit more normal, with several community organizations and businesses hosting holiday events to help add a little cheer to your December!
We wanted to take a little bit of time to highlight the event lineup here in Tillamook, with a special focus on some of the events our Chamber members are participating in. We’ll include more details at the bottom of this article about where to find other events, too!
We’ll kick off the holiday season with the City of Tillamook’s tree lighting at 5 p.m. December 4. The event includes a coloring contest, toy drive, local performances, hot cocoa, popcorn, photos with stand and catered food. We’ve also heard that the Grinch might make an appearance, so keep an eye out!
Ahead of the event, stop by the Tillamook Farmers Co-op to get pet-friendly photos with Santa. The photo booth will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then, following the tree lighting, watch as decorated vehicles, floats and dancers illuminate the night at the annual Tillamook Holiday Light Parade starting at 7 p.m. The parade runs in front of City Hall.
The next weekend, on December 10, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will host its Festival of Trees Gala. The event returns after two years, and it’s sure to be a bash! Tickets are $35 per person in advance for $40 at the door, and they include two drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The event starts at 5:30 and runs for about two hours, during which attendees can bid on silent auction items or beautiful pre-decorated trees donated by other community organizations. (Spoiler alert: The Chamber will be donating a tree this year, and it’s going to be awesome!)
That same evening at 7 p.m., Oregon Coast Dance Center will perform “The Nutcracker” in the Don Whitney Auditorium at Tillamook High School. This beloved holiday ballet is sure to be a crowd pleaser. And if you miss the first performance, you’ll have a second chance to see it at a 2 p.m. matinee on December 11.
December 11 also brings Santa and the Grinch to town for an event at the Tillamook Air Museum. Kids are invited to bring their letters to Santa to be shipped to the North Pole. Santa and the Grinch will also be available for photos!
You can also stop by Pacific Restaurant between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on December 11 to see SantaLand, a collaborative holiday extravaganza that will include Salty Raven and other local partners.
That gets us through the December planned so far, but we’ll keep you in the loop on any other events that might pop up. Simply follow us on Facebook or Instagram, or check into the Community Calendar at tillamookchamber.org/events.
You can also find holiday events in other parts of the county on the full Tillamook County Holiday Events Calendar on the Visit Tillamook Coast Facebook Page.
As always, we wish you a safe and fun holiday season this year, and we hope to see you around town at some of these awesome holiday events!
