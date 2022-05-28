In just about a month, Cheddar Days Are Here Again!
That’s the theme for the 65th annual June Dairy Parade, which is set for Saturday, June 25, and sure to be a blast! I’m writing today to remind you of a few deadlines happening before the parade that you should be aware of, so you can help make this our best parade yet.
The first is May 31, the deadline for nominating a Grand Marshal for the parade, or the individual who helps lead the lineup. In honor of June Dairy Month, the June Dairy Parade Grand Marshal is always a member of the dairy industry. Typically, they are also involved in the community as a leader and volunteer.
The Grand Marshal is selected from a pool of nominations made by you, the Tillamook community. So we encourage you to visit junedairyparade.com and submit your nomination by May 31. This is the first year we’ve had a Grand Marshal since 2019, so if you have any questions about the process, feel free to give us a call at 503-842-7525. We’re here to help.
The next deadline is June 6 for parade entries. If you want to enter a float, drive your spiffy antique car in the lineup or march along as an entertainer, dancer, or band, you’ll need to complete your application by that date. You can find the form online at junedairyparade.com. It’s relatively simple and takes about five minutes to complete.
While you’re at junedairyparade.com, feel free to download a copy of the children’s coloring contest coloring sheet. Kids ages 3 to 12 are eligible to participate — and there are prizes for the best artists! (A small panel of judges from the community review the entries without names attached to determine the winners.) The deadline to enter the coloring contest is June 6, as well. Winners will be announced before the parade on June 10, and we’ll display the artwork in the Chamber windows for all to see during the parade.
That’s it, folks! Just two deadline dates to remember. May 31 for Grand Marshal nominations and June 6 for parade and children’s coloring contest entries. Oh, and of course don’t forget June 25, the date of the June Dairy Parade itself. We can’t wait to celebrate “Cheddar Days” with this awesome dairy farming community.
