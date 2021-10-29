One of my biggest claims to fame is the fact that I have only worn one store-bought Halloween costume in my entire life. Call it tradition or insanity, I’m an extreme do-it-yourselfer when it comes to Halloween.
So I’m excited to show off my costume designing skill during Downtown Trick-or-Treat on October 29, when participating businesses will hand out candy to local trick-or-treaters between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Last year, the Chamber successfully held its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat with some modifications for state COVID regulations at the time. It was a highlight for the year, and we so enjoyed seeing all the creative costumes the kiddos wore.
This year will be just as fun — though it is a little bit more flexible now that state guidelines have changed.
Here’s how it will work: Participating businesses will set up a table or other means of handing out candy in front of their building. Keeping the trick-or-treating outside of businesses ensures that shops don’t get overcrowded, and it adds a level of safety by giving everyone more area to space out.
As for masks, the current state rules require you to wear a mask at outdoor events anytime you’re not able to maintain a six-foot distance from people who don’t live with you. That’s a little different than last year, when masks were required no matter what. This year we recommend bringing a mask, just in case, and wear it when you feel it necessary.
We do ask that the ghosts, ghouls and parents who come out for treats practice patience while waiting to get their candy and don’t crowd any of tables. There will be lots of kids out and about, and you may have to wait occasionally. I recommend using that time to admire other costumes or practice saying “trick-or-treat” in the most frightening ways!
Trick-or-treating starts at 3 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. rain, shine or anything in between. Please note that not every business downtown will be participating, and that’s totally OK. There will be plenty of places to get candy, and most of the stops will be easy to identify with their outdoor tables or the bright orange flyer in their windows.
And of course, I’ll be there, dressed up in my handmade costume and handing out candy from Chamber HQ. While I won’t spoil the surprise of what I decided to be this year for Halloween, I can give you a few hints to “chew” on: It’s sweet, colorful, totally nostalgic and back in my day only cost five cents! Beyond that, you’ll just have to bring your monsters and princesses, goblins and witches down to Downtown Trick-or-Treat from 3 – 5 p.m. October 29 to see the final product for yourself.
See you there…if you dare!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.