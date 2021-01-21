Typically in mid-January the Chamber is hosting its annual Community Awards Banquet. It’s an exciting and elegant night that I know many of you have attended in the past. The food is divine, the atmosphere is charming, and the company is the best.
Of course we are saddened that we can’t host this lovely in-person event for our community right now, but we aren’t going to do nothing; that wouldn’t be right, and it certainly wouldn’t be on brand with the Chamber! We’re all about making the most out of a less-than-desirable situation.
So this year, I am excited to invite you all to the Community Impact Celebration and Auction on Feb. 20th. You can join us virtually by heading to www.communityimpactauction.com where all the fun will start at 6 p.m.
But you don’t have to wait til Feb. 20th to participate! We have more than 100 items in our silent auction, that will premier on that same website on Feb. 6. From your phone, computer or tablet you’ll be able to visit communityimpactauction.com and bid on incredible items from all over our community. Things like guided fishing trips, vacation packages, an incredible leather couch from Roby’s Furniture, dinner parties, and the most amazing gift baskets you’ve ever seen.
While the silent auction opens on Feb. 6th, we will be releasing new items each day leading up to the 20th so be sure to keep checking back and making your bids on these fabulous gifts. Whether you’ve participated in the Chamber’s annual silent auction before or not, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the amount and scope of items up for bid. We were so jazzed to have an incredible outpour of support from our local community, and you will definitely want to check it out for yourself.
We are also seeking sponsors for the event that will not only help support the auction but also sponsor the Community Impact Awards video that will be released in early spring and will highlight the businesses, organizations, programs, and people who have made a positive and lasting impact on the community even through the pandemic. All of our sponsors will also be recognized in this video - but that’s not all! Sponsors also receive 10 gift cards redeemable at any local restaurant that they can use the night of the Community Impact Celebration and Auction to buy dinner for their family, friends, or even employees and co-workers.
One of the things that makes the annual Chamber Banquet so unique is that it is catered by a variety of local restaurants in and around Tillamook. We wanted to bring that same flare to our virtual event, so we are giving out gift cards to those who choose to sponsor that can be redeemed at the restaurants of their choice. It’s a fun way to bring home your own taste of Tillamook while you settle in for the live auction.
Speaking of which: the live auction portion will be co-hosted by Justin Aufdermauer and Brett Hurliman, who is always a blast to have at any event! And while the two of them are entertaining as it is, we will have special guests popping in throughout the evening so even if you aren’t planning on bidding on any of the big-ticket items, it will still be an entertaining way to spend your Saturday night!
So mark your calendars and don’t forget to join us on Feb. 20th for the Community Impact Celebration and Auction at communityimpactauction.com. Silent auction items go live Feb. 6th! If you’re interested in sponsoring the event, call our office at 503.842.7525.
A huge thank you to all those who made a donation for your continued support of the Chamber. We couldn’t do this without you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.