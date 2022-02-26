I have some exciting news to share that feels like a long time coming: The Chamber’s Italy and Greece tour is officially a-go! We’ll take off for the two beautiful countries this May.
We originally planned to take the trip in May 2021, but the pandemic temporarily disrupted those plans. We knew this is a bucket-list trip for so many, and one I’ve personally looked forward to for a long time. So we kept at the planning process to make it come together, if even a year later than scheduled.
Now, things are open in Italy and Greece, and we’re ready to make this a great trip for the community members who are joining us. We’ll spend 18 days of exploring two beautiful countries. Together, we will discover historic churches and winding canals; step inside the iconic St. Mark’s Square; view the legendary Florence Cathedra; enter the massive Colosseum in Rome; and visit the Temple of Apollo where, according to legend, the gods once communicated with mortals.
GoAhead, the tour group we’re working with to plan the trip, has done a great job sharing the test requirements for travel, as well as ensuring that COVID won’t rain on our parade. The company has a very impressive “COVID Care Promise” that gives you full confidence that you’ll be taken care of, at no cost to you, in the unfortunate event that you get COVID during the trip and need to quarantine. GoAhead and its partners promise to provide or arrange lodging and meals, translation services, assistance connecting with local healthcare, communication between you and your family back home and more!
All this COVID talk aside, I think it’s important to remember that Italy and Greece are open and welcoming visitors. This is going to be a great trip, filled with gondola rides, picture-perfect piazzas and bucket list-worthy site-seeing.
And I have good news: There is still time left to sign up. We’ve got three spots left on the tour, and you’ve got until March 12 to claim one of those seats for your own. You can sign up online at tillamookchamber.org/italy-greece-travel.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at justin@tillamookchamber.org or 503-842-7525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.