One of the biggest savings benefits that a membership with the Tillamook Chamber offers to employers is access to an association health insurance program. Many years ago, the Bend Chamber of Commerce established an association health plan through the Oregon legislature, and we are excited to partner with them and Corey Bush at Hudson Insurance to bring that health insurance program to Tillamook. But sometimes this feels like our best-kept secret, so we’d like to remind you that it’s available and we are here to help.
Here’s how it works: Any member in good standing at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce can also become an associate member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. This associate membership allows local businesses the opportunity to access the Bend Chamber’s association health plan.
The great news is that you don’t have to jump through any hoops with an out-of-town contact or agent. You can simply contact Corey Bush. As the local agent, he can walk you through the process and let you know if it’s the most competitive policy for your business.
There are six different options from PacificSource, so you and your employees can get the health benefits that best fit your needs. We know that health insurance is not one size fits all, so we are proud to be able to offer the option to choose.
One great upside to these plans is the competitive rates. You may end up with better-suited coverage at a lower rate. That’s something we’ve already heard from members who have taken advantage of this benefit!
For businesses that don’t already offer health benefits, you might find that this program finally makes doing so affordable. It can be difficult to find plans that cover what you and your employees need without breaking the bank.
I won’t get into the specifics of each plan here, but I can tell you that all the health plans cover essential health benefits, no-cost preventive care, and calendar-year benefits. Plus, all member out-of-pocket costs for covered services apply toward the annual out-of-pocket limit. PacificSource is a great network both in Tillamook and throughout the state of Oregon, and the Tillamook Chamber team wants you to take full advantage of the benefits and programs that work best for you.
One small reminder: The plan is only available with a Chamber membership. We’ve talked before about giving our members an appropriate value for their membership, and this is one way we can do that. Considering that most memberships cost less than $250 a year, I’d say access to a health plan like this – and a slew of other membership benefits – is well worth it.
Open enrollment for federal programs starts in November, so it’s a good time to get started and see if these plans are a good fit for you and your employees. This would give you time to work through the details and ask any questions you need before insurance companies get busy later in the fall.
If this healthcare plan sounds like something you’re interested in, I encourage you to reach out to Corey Bush at Hudson Insurance to learn more and see if it is a good fit for your business. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
And for information on Chamber membership (step one of accessing these competitive health plans), call our office at 503-842-7525 or visit www.tillamookchamber.org.
