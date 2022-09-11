One of the biggest savings benefits that a membership with the Tillamook Chamber offers to employers is access to an association health insurance program. Many years ago, the Bend Chamber of Commerce established an association health plan through the Oregon legislature, and we are excited to partner with them and Corey Bush at Hudson Insurance to bring that health insurance program to Tillamook. But sometimes this feels like our best-kept secret, so we’d like to remind you that it’s available and we are here to help.

Here’s how it works: Any member in good standing at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce can also become an associate member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. This associate membership allows local businesses the opportunity to access the Bend Chamber’s association health plan.

