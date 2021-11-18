When I was growing up, my parents always told me that it’s important to do the right thing, even when no one is looking or there is no prize for good behavior. As true as that statement is, it still feels nice to get rewarded — and that’s the beauty of shopping on Small Business Saturday: There’s an automatic reward for doing the right thing by supporting locally owned businesses.
Sometimes, that benefit comes in the form of free goodies. Other times, it’s great discounts at your favorite neighborhood shops. But beyond the promos and deals, Small Business Saturday rewards you by reinvesting the money you spend back into the local community. Of each dollar you spend locally, nearly 70 cents returns to the community. That means your purchases on Small Business Saturday make Tillamook a more vibrant place to live, work and play!
This year Small Business Saturday falls on November 27, the Saturday right after Thanksgiving. We hope you’ll join us that day to do the right thing by participating in an extravaganza of local shopping.
One of my personal favorite rewards for shopping on Small Business Saturday is the chance to make unlimited entries to the Chamber’s Shop Small Sweepstakes. As a quick reminder, the Shop Small Sweepstakes is a special program the Chamber hosts to promote local shopping. During the Sweepstakes, you can enter your receipts from locally owned businesses for a chance to win a weekly gift card or the $1,000 grand prize shopping spree.
Usually, you can only enter one receipt per day. But on Small Business Saturday, for one day only, we open the contest up for unlimited entries. All day on November 27 you can submit any and every receipt you have from a purchase made that day. That means if you shop at 12 different stores, you can enter 12 times!
As an added bonus, we also host a special drawing on the Small Business Saturday, open only to entries we received that day. If you want the chance to win a free Tillamook hoodie and some other goodies, you’ve got to shop local on November 27.
In addition to unlimited Sweepstakes entries, the Chamber will host a free hot cocoa bar. Stop into Chamber HQ anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get a free to-go cup of Dutch Brothers cocoa and a goodie bag full of toppings and toys!
You can round up your own set of holiday cookie cutters with this next Small Business Saturday promotion! The Chamber is partnering with several downtown businesses for a cookie cutter giveaway. Each participating business will have its own design of cookie cutter, and the first 20 shoppers to make a purchase in the store will receive a complimentary cookie cutter! Shop at all the locations, and you’ll get a totally free set of cookie cutters.
The Chamber is sponsoring a raffle prize for anyone who receives a cookie cutter through the giveaway. Bring every cookie cutter you collected back into the Chamber to enter into a drawing for a holiday kitchen basket, valued at $100. Each cookie cutter you collect makes you eligible for one entry.
There will also be independent promos and sales at several other stores, including a 10% discount at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum gift shop, a 10% discount at the Tillamook Air Museum admission and gift shop items, and a huge 40% off everything sale at Lot 35 Homes. Keep an eye on our Facebook page to learn about additional promotions at local businesses in the Tillamook area.
So join us for Small Business Saturday on November 27 to show your favorite shops just how much you love them — and get a little reward for your good actions.
