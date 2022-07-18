While enjoying the past few weeks and soaking up the sun, I was reminded of how grateful I am to spend time with family and friends. Not so long ago, gatherings, backyard BBQs and dining in were put on hold, and each of us in the county felt the impacts. The COVID-19 virus may not disappear but returning to a semblance of normal is refreshing.
Our community has been able to enjoy the June Dairy Parade, Cloverdale’s Clover Day Celebration, Rockaway Beach’s Fourth of July Parade, the Tillamook County Rodeo, the annual Cork & Brew Tour, and firework shows across the county.
Around the corner is Garibaldi Days, the Tillamook County Fair, additional Farmers Market weekends, and more. It’s important to remember how our community came together during the hard times so that we appreciate the good times even more.
Tillamook County’s residents supported one another beautifully through the pandemic. Restaurants like the Blue Heron offered take-n-bake options, while others like The Fern offered delivery services when available. The Chamber started the Tillamook Coast Takeout + Delivery page on Facebook for all things food, which is still active and full of information from local restaurants. Local businesses also came together, offering contactless delivery or pick-up like Sunflower Flats.
The unity that Tillamook County exemplified is why we are such a great community. Both residents and visitors alike fall in love with our county. We have built local businesses up, groomed beaches, parks, and roads—we have some of the best views in the PNW, but you can’t beat the warm feeling that comes from a supportive community.
Tillamook County is a community that cares for one another beyond the surface and thrives socially and economically. That’s what businesses and individuals support when they are part of our community. With the amazing events planned around the county this summer, there is plenty to enjoy and support.
As the weather warms, it’s hard not to look back and be grateful for our community’s perseverance. Visitors and locals can enjoy Tillamook County, and our semblance of normal, all summer because we all pulled together. So, while you light the grill this weekend, stroll the Farmers Market, or plan for visitors during the fair, remember what we all pulled through together to appreciate where we are now.
