In the wise words of Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford, sometimes you just need to treat yoself.
A phrase popularized by the fictional characters on “Parks and Recreation” for their once-a-year self-care extravaganza, treat yoself reminds us all to indulge in luxurious items every now and then. But why limit it to once a year when you could celebrate once a month? Here at the Chamber, we encourage you to treat yoself every second Friday during Sip + Shop in Downtown Tillamook. (Mark your calendar now for our next one, on Friday, March 11).
Several local retailers stay open late for the free and fun event, offering complimentary taster pours of adult beverages, so you can sip while you shop. (The name makes a lot of sense now, doesn’t it?) Some of the businesses offer sales and special deals, making it even easier to treat yoself to that beautiful shirt or snazzy home décor piece you’ve been eyeing. We typically have half a dozen participating shops that cover a wide variety of retail items!
Start at the Chamber office to get your reusable Sip + Shop glass and first pour. We typically offer a rotating selection of regional wines, switching off between reds and whites each month. And we usually host a small raffle for anyone who brings their Sip + Shop glass back from a previous month, to help promote reuse of the glasses!
While you sip, you can check out our Tillamook apparel, or just kick back on the comfy couch up front. We also provide a list of the participating businesses and plot your route for the evening!
There is no cost or registration associated with the event, so you can simply drop in after work. Personally, I love that Sip + Shop offers a chance to shop during hours that fit well in my work schedule — especially at the stores that tend to close before I can scurry away from a day at the office. The drinks are an added treat.
So join us this month for Sip + Shop from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 and treat yoself to good sips, great shopping and a fantastic night out on the town.
