I come to the Chamber Chatter column this week bearing great news: The Cork & Brew Tour is officially back.
This well-loved community event is set for 5 – 8 p.m. on June 17. It will take Cork & Brew “tourists” on the ultimate tour of businesses, drinks and appetizers with self-guided journey through Downtown Tillamook, where you’ll stop into different businesses for a taste of a regional beer or wine, some finger foods and great conversation! It all kicks off with a Cork & Brew Launch Party at Flavors on First Street, the food truck court by Kimmel True Value hardware. Festivities there will include live music, games, activities and a free drink!
You must purchase a ticket in advance to attend Cork & Brew; tickets aren’t available at the door, and there’s a limit of 300 spots that tend to fill up fast. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at www.corkandbrewtour.com.
Please note that this year we expect tickets to be in higher demand that usual, because this is the first Cork & Brew Tour we’ve held since 2019. In fact, this is the only event we had to completely cancel for pandemic-related reasons. For the last two years, the summertime in Tillamook hasn’t felt quite right without it.
We are especially excited to bring it back this for what we hope is the best tour yet! And we think the community is, too. We’ve already sold about two dozen tickets since sales opened last week.
For the tour this year, we’re working with almost a dozen different businesses to serve as our stops, and we’re revamping the Cork & Brew passport to be simpler and more user friendly. We also purchased new glasses that are shatterproof, with a special thumb grip to make holding them easy and comfortable.
Those updates aside, all of the things you love about Cork & Brew remain. We’ll still offer a raffle prize, which you can enter by getting a stamp from each location. There will still be a great variety of beers and wines from this region to try, including some local brews from businesses right here in Tillamook. And it will still be a blast to see friends, family and new faces while you explore each stop.
We’ll release more information about Cork & Brew as June 17 approaches, so be sure to follow us on Facebook or Instagram for updates. And because repetition never hurts, remember that tickets are available at corkandbrewtour.com now through when they sell out, and you must purchase your tickets in advance.
So what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars, visit corkandbrewtour.com to get your tickets and practice your tasting etiquette with a pint tonight. Cheers!
