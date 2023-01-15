Last week we had the pleasure of announcing our award nominees in the categories of Program of the Year and Development Project of the Year. This week, I am excited to share with you two more categories: Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year. These lists are long so let’s jump right in.
For Business of the Year, the nominees are…
TLC, A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union: TLC is always investing in our community organizations and nonprofits by giving back to help keep life in Tillamook County happy, healthy and financially stable. Each year TLC supports our local schools, events, hospital and other outstanding causes.
TP Freight Lines: TP Freight Lines has been serving Tillamook County for 100 years and keeps our county moving by providing shipping for both large industries and residential customers. They continue to sponsor and donate to several events each year and are avid supports of our high school students and programs.
S-C Paving Co.: With more than 50 years of experience, S-C Paving provides both ODOT and Tillamook County with asphalt to fix our roads and highways and keep them drivable and safe for both visitors and residents.
Garibaldi Portside Bistro: Ranked in the top 10% of restaurants in the world by Trip Advisor for 2022, The Garibaldi Portside Bistro continues to provide outstanding food and drink, an event space, a portable food cart, and they are continually committed to helping with community events.
CARE: For over 30 years CARE has been at the center of serving the most vulnerable in our community including families, youth, seniors, new parents, and more. One in five people in Tillamook County has been served by CARE in one way or another in the last three decades.
The Fern Cafe: The Fern Cafe provides a friendly atmosphere, quality food and even a local bakery. They continue to be open daily and hire locally, providing a reliable place for anyone looking for a great bite to eat.
For Small Business of the Year, the nominees are…
Cabin Coffee Co.: Offering delicious food, yummy drinks and a friendly service, Cabin Coffee CO. is also an avid supporter of Tillamook SAFE and Charity Drive.
Likely Finds Antiques: Likely Finds Antiques storefront brings a warm and positive vibe to the downtown shopping experience. Owner/operator Chris has expressed her commitment to downtown by recently relocating to a larger, more visible storefront on Main Street.
Tillamook Meat: Exceptional customer service and attention to community needs are just two ways to describe the family-run business known as Tillamook Meat. They supply quality meat at great prices to everyone who crosses their threshold, and continually support community needs.
JAndy Oyster Co. @ Hidden Acres: With 50 acres of growing ground on Netarts Bay, a processing facility, and a stunning sit-down restaurant featuring locally-grown oysters and seafood nestled in a beautiful garden space, Todd and Tamra Perman have built a sought-after destination location for locals and visitors from across the globe.
Outpost on the River: The Outpost on the River provides food and beverages to some of the more remote areas of Tillamook County and source many of their ingredients locally.
Chris Wilks Construction: For more than 23 years Chris Wilks has gone the extra mile for locals and businesses offering quality construction services and a reputation that speaks for itself. Chris generously supports community charities and events and graciously gives people who need a second chance a job.
Alice’s Country House: For more than 43 years Alice’s Country House has been a staple in Tillamook County and even kept the meals coming during Covid. She also donates all the proceeds from her Thanksgiving meals to charity every year.
Simply Charming: With locations in both Rockaway Beach and Garibaldi, Simply Charming provides a quality shopping experience and hosts a variety of community events each year, including a Children’s Christmas Celebration that is unparalleled.
Perseverance Martial Arts: In addition to physical skills, Perseverance Martial Arts also teaches students about responsibility, being a leader, anti-bullying and more. Recently, they saw a need for after school care for youth and developed a program that was affordable and met the needs of the community.
Josi Farms: Josi Farms has become a staple for fresh, locally grown produce both at their farmstand that is restocked several times a day and at the Tillamook Farmers Market during the summer. With plans to expand their greenhouses, Josi Farms has showcased their commitment to providing quality meat, eggs, and produce to everyone in Tillamook County.
Thank to everyone who made a nomination, and congratulations to our nominees! We’ll be back again soon with the rest of our nominees in the Citizen of the year category, so tune in next week.
