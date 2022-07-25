We are very happy to formally welcome back Brooke Johnston to the Tillamook Chamber team! Many of you may recognize Brooke as she interned at the Chamber last summer to assist with the Tillamook Farmers Market and got the the Tillamook Chamber Community Foundation on its feet.
This time around, Brooke will be much more than an intern. She will be our Development Director, facilitating the Tillamook Chamber Community Foundation and its Young Pros program. “Young Pros aims to bring younger community members together, network with each other, and learn about business opportunities in Tillamook County. The Community Foundation will focus on coordinating different leaders, fundraising, and finding the capacity for projects that enhance our community.”
We are very excited to have Brooke at the head of these programs. Her education, skills, and passion are exactly what the Chamber needed to get things off the ground. When asked about how her education will play into her new role at the Chamber, Brooke said, “This is exactly what I went to school for. Yes, because I enjoyed it, but also because I wanted to help Tillamook grow. I grew up here and have only seen us flourish, now I get to be part of that.”
Brooke was born and raised in Tillamook and recently graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s in Planning, Public Policy, and Management. Her interest in non-profit work comes from her desire to “positively impact the community”. Brooke told us, “I love Tillamook, and having the chance to make changes for the better not only makes me feel useful, but it makes me proud of our community.”
While Brooke settles in here, she’s also getting used to her new life with her husband Sam Johnston. The two were married last summer and have been enjoying time home with their families. Brooke is also hopeful that their wish for a corgi puppy will soon be granted as they work on the adoption process.
Brooke’s dedication and hard work will see that the Community Foundation and Young Pros programs find their place and fill gaps that our community is missing.
Feel free to come by the Chamber and introduce yourself to Brooke if you have the time. She’ll be in the office Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays at the Farmers Market.
