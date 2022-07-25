Brooke Johnston

Brooke Johnston

We are very happy to formally welcome back Brooke Johnston to the Tillamook Chamber team! Many of you may recognize Brooke as she interned at the Chamber last summer to assist with the Tillamook Farmers Market and got the the Tillamook Chamber Community Foundation on its feet.

This time around, Brooke will be much more than an intern. She will be our Development Director, facilitating the Tillamook Chamber Community Foundation and its Young Pros program. “Young Pros aims to bring younger community members together, network with each other, and learn about business opportunities in Tillamook County. The Community Foundation will focus on coordinating different leaders, fundraising, and finding the capacity for projects that enhance our community.”

