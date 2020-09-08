Dear Tillamook, our community is fractured and it’s time we grow together. Cultural clashes, racial tensions, political divides, mask disputes – all have fractured our community and it’s time to be better – time to be humble, learn about others, find a way to extend grace to meet people where they are and help each other grow.
The Chamber is committed to building a strong community that is diverse and inclusive of all. We believe that our businesses and community are stronger when they embrace a culture of humanity and dignity. Together we have an opportunity to be a catalyst of social justice that reflects our community in its entirety.
A strong community boasts a culture that is inclusive of all regardless of race, religion, gender, sexuality, disability, or ethnicity. We are issuing a challenge to you and our local business community through a new project called Tillamook Together. Tillamook Together is focused on encouraging the residents of Tillamook County to commit to the following personal growth steps:
• Recognize where you fall short in your understanding of others.
• Learn to look beyond your own bias through humble learning and socialization.
• Strive to put what you have learned in to action and respectfully meet people where they are at.
• Accept that there is no end game. Continue to learn and grow into the best person you can be.
We hope that over the next couple weeks you will start to notice local community members and businesses displaying their commitment to bringing Tillamook together through their social media accounts. Pay attention, I am optimistic that there are more people committed to constructive dialogue around diversity, equity, and inclusion than you may believe. Are you committed?
