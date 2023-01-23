It’s finally time to introduce the nominees for our last remaining category: Citizen of the Year. For a look back at our other category nominees you can visit the blog on our website, www.tillamookchamber.org. While you’re there you can also subscribe to our weekly newsletter and stay up-to-date with everything the Chamber and our members are doing, and be sure to follow us on social media for even more updates and timely information.
Now, with that shameless plug aside, I give you the nominees for Citizen of the Year:
Blaise Bennet and Nathan Bentham: Blaise and Nathan volunteered a major amount of time and energy offering their expertise to the Tillamook Youth Football Program where they coached third through sixth graders. They spent countless hours coaching and mentoring over 80 kids and established the Mike Gardener Gamechanger Award.
Chris and Patsy Weber: Chris and Patsy share their talents and passions for service with several organizations in Tillamook County including the TBCC Foundation, the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, The Tillamook Beekeepers Association and much more.
Laura Adkins: Laura has been a community pillar for decades as the operator of Pacific Coast Appraisals where she stayed committed to making Tillamook County a better place to live and work.
Brian Bertrand: Usually a trip to the DMV is a dreaded activity, but thanks to Brian’s extensive knowledge, friendly attitude, and impeccable customer service a trip to the DMV is almost always a joy here in Tillamook County.
Amy Braden: Amy has works tirelessly serving the youth of Tillamook County through her previous long-time position at Oregon Youth Authority, as a class advisor for Charity Drive, and volunteering for Tillamook SAFE.
Laurie Wandell: Laurie has worked hard in her efforts to attain the prestigious Coast Guard City designation for Garibaldi and has executed several ceremonial events including Coast Guard Appreciation Day and Pat Patterson Day and several other community-focused events.
That is quite a lineup of amazing people in our community, and it always brings me great joy to see these people recognized for their love and commitment to Tillamook County. Our lives are better because every one of them chooses to give back in their own special way.
We want to take a moment to recognize that there was a Citizen of the Year nomination that upon further review is more in line with Program of the Year. Without further a due we would like to recognize:
Nazarene Church Wilson School Ministry: Each month during the school year a group of Nazarene women lead by Jan Bush, welcome all students and staff at Wilson School into the fellowship hall for activities and free, delicious meals - including a traditional Thanksgiving dinner each November.
Again, thank you to everyone who made a nomination, and congratulations to our outstanding group of nominees! We will be announcing the winners at our Annual Banquet and Auction on Jan. 28 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and will also announce the winners here in this column.
