Grab your sunscreen, bring your day bag, and get ready for a great weekend—the Tillamook County Fair is here (next) this week! Our county looks forward to the fair every year, the Chamber included, and we’ve been working hard to create some great apparel to represent Tillamook.

This year we have something for everyone that showcases just how great Tillamook County is. From something in the sea to something that eats green, this year’s apparel will—once again—promote our lifestyle and love for Tillamook.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.