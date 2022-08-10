Grab your sunscreen, bring your day bag, and get ready for a great weekend—the Tillamook County Fair is here (next) this week! Our county looks forward to the fair every year, the Chamber included, and we’ve been working hard to create some great apparel to represent Tillamook.
This year we have something for everyone that showcases just how great Tillamook County is. From something in the sea to something that eats green, this year’s apparel will—once again—promote our lifestyle and love for Tillamook.
Before the Chamber launched its apparel line nine years ago, many residents and visitors at the fair could be seen wearing Seaside, Newport, or Rockaway Beach branded jackets and shirts. Now, there are Tillamook sweatshirts and t-shirts all over our county fair and even after. In the spirit of the Chamber’s mantra, all the clothing is printed at our local member business, PSI Screen Printing & Embroidery Services, Signs & Vinyl Graphics.
Sporting Tillamook merchandise gives us a chance to promote our community and its greatness. You can find yours at our booth in the main pavilion, adjacent to the delicious Tillamook Ice Cream booth. They almost sell as fast as the ice cream so don’t miss out!
When I see all the Tillamook apparel during the fair and after, it reminds me of why I love this community. You are all passionate about our way of life, supporting local businesses, and creating a sense of unity in our community. Wearing your Tillamook apparel shows that you know why the Dairylands is the best place to be.
We are so excited to continue bringing Tillamook apparel to our community. Please continue promoting Tillamook with a great new addition to your closet. Plus, it’s a steal at $30 for adult sizes and $25 for kids. Enjoy the fair and stay cozy for the nighttime entertainment with a Tillamook sweatshirt!
So come grab a cheese blimp, watch the horse races, and catch us at the Tillamook County Fair from August 10-13 in the main pavilion. We hope to see you there!
